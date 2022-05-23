Toledo police investigating four weekend shooting incidents

If you have information about any of these incidents, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating at least four shooting incidents from this past weekend.

Officers responded to a Toledo hospital Saturday at 9:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Kian Pryor, 18, was wounded in the finger, according to a police report.

Pryor told officers he was shot in an alley off Sylvan Avenue between Fitchland and Grand avenues.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hoiles Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Kevon Taylor was found by police with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. His age was not listed.

The victim was treated and taken to the hospital.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a hospital and encountered two men who had been shot.

Jaron Phillips and Jamerio Fitzgerald, both 21, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A crime scene was located at North Detroit Avenue and Pasadena Boulevard.

Then at 4:30, officers were called to a hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. A 17-year-old was found to have been shot in the elbow.

The victim told police they were shot in west Toledo, but would not provide further information.