Toledo police investigating four weekend shooting incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating at least four shooting incidents from this past weekend.
Officers responded to a Toledo hospital Saturday at 9:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Kian Pryor, 18, was wounded in the finger, according to a police report.
Pryor told officers he was shot in an alley off Sylvan Avenue between Fitchland and Grand avenues.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hoiles Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.
Kevon Taylor was found by police with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. His age was not listed.
The victim was treated and taken to the hospital.
Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a hospital and encountered two men who had been shot.
Jaron Phillips and Jamerio Fitzgerald, both 21, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A crime scene was located at North Detroit Avenue and Pasadena Boulevard.
Then at 4:30, officers were called to a hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. A 17-year-old was found to have been shot in the elbow.
The victim told police they were shot in west Toledo, but would not provide further information.
If you have any information on any of these shootings, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.