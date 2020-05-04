TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in east Toledo late Saturday night, according to detectives on the scene.

Police say no one was injured and they don't have any suspects yet.

WTOL 11 talked to the family who owns the car hit by the shots but they had no details to add.

Police say a stray bullet hit the back of a car and another possibly hit a vacant home.

The incident happened at the 1700 block of Pool Street.

