Toledo police investigating death of 32-year-old in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old who was stabbed to death in east Toledo.
Police say officers were sent to the 600 block of Utah Street in east Toledo Saturday around 3 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. When they arrived on the scene, they found John Rizo, 32, suffering from at least one stab wound.
Rizo died on the scene.
Detectives opened an investigation. No arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419- 255-1111.
