Toledo police investigating robberies at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 7-Eleven Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of robberies that took place in south Toledo and east Toledo on Monday.

Officers were sent to the O'Reilly Auto Parts store in the 1500 block of Broadway Street around 11:55 a.m.

According to reports, a male suspect wearing all black clothing entered the auto store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash. The male suspect got into a dark-colored vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1300 block of Navarre Avenue near White Street in east Toledo around 2:30 p.m. According to reports, a suspect entered the store wearing a bandana and jumped over the counter.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money from the register before fleeing the scene. No description of the suspect was given by TPD.

Both incidents remain under investigation. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.