TPD: Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in east Toledo

According to a police report, two people entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven in east Toledo on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the cashier at the store stated that two suspects came into the store, brandished a firearm and then demanded money from the register.

The cashier handed over an unknown amount of cash before the suspects took off. There were no injuries.

If you have any information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

