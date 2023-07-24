Toledo police investigating armed robberies at Vito's, Dollar General

A string of similar incidents have been reported recently in the area of one of the reported robberies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of armed robberies from over the weekend.

Officers were sent to the Vito's Pizza in the 4200 block of Douglas Road Saturday just before 10 p.m. An employee told police the suspect held a gun to their back and forced them to open the cash register.

The suspect was described as male wearing a black mask, black hoodie, black gloves and brandishing a silver handgun, according to a police report. The suspect fled in a waiting white or light colored four door sedan.

A string of similar incidents have been reported in this area in recent weeks.

Officers responded to the Dollar General in the 500 block of Dorr Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday for a robbery call. According to a police report, an unknown female wearing black pants and a gray T-shirt entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

An employee told police the suspect fled the store in a white sedan with a spoiler.

Both incidents remain under investigation. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding either incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.