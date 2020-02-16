TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to two incidents over the weekend in which an unknown suspect shot the victim.

One of those incidents took place Saturday night on Angola Street near Acton Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say an unknown suspect shot a person, who was a victim of felonious assault.

The other incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of White Street in east Toledo. Police say an unknown suspect shot a person, who was a victim of aggravated robbery.

Police have not released the reports regarding these incidents yet.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Police: Man damages cars, throws lit propane canister at officers, barricades self

Police: Man rushed to hospital after west Toledo crash; other driver flees

BGSU student reports fondling without consent