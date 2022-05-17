Two men found shot in car in South Toledo May 9

Detectives are investigating after two men were found shot in South Toledo.

Toledo police are investigating an incident in which two people were shot late on May 9, according to a report released Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, May 9, police were called to the 5000 block of South Avenue for reports of a person who was shot.

Officers found a 2016 Kia Soul with two victims inside -- a 27-year-old Toledo man with gunshot wounds to his legs and a 25-year-old Toledo man with gunshot wounds to his fingers and head.

The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, police said.

Both men were taken to Toledo Hospital. The vehicle was towed by police.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

