Toledo police investigate school threat Wednesday

School officials reported an anonymous phone call, threatening to "shoot up" Bowsher High School.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools placed Bowsher High School on lockdown and had extra security and Toledo Police Department officers on hand Wednesday after the school was the target of an anonymous threat.

School officials told police someone called and threatened to "come there and shoot the place up."

District officials said they quickly determined the threat was not credible and no students or staff were in danger. A similar threat was called into the school Monday.

Toledo Public Schools released a statement about the threat Wednesday:

"Today, Bowsher High School was on lockdown for a short time as a precautionary measure after an anonymous caller made a threat toward the school. All students and staff members were safe and the school day continued without further interruption.

"Student and staff safety is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Any threat made toward a specific school, student or staff member will be investigated and anyone, including students, found to be involved could face criminal charges."