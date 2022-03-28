Toledo police investigate pair of self-inflicted gunshot wounds

In separate incidents two Toledo men reported to police that the were accidentally shot with their own guns over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two incidents from the weekend in which men were injured by accidental self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In the first incident, a Toledo man told police he was wounded when a gun he was carrying in his waistband malfunctioned and fired in east Toledo Friday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Front Street. The 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to St. Charles Hospital, police said.

In the second incident, police said a man told them he accidentally shot himself while sitting on the couch in an apartment in the 5100 block of Lewis Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in west Toledo.

The bullet went through the 24-year-old's left leg as well as the couch, police said. The man was taken to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.