Toledo police investigate kidnapping

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an incident in which a child was taken when a vehicle was stolen early Thursday morning.
The child, whose age and gender were not released by Toledo police, was in a truck parked at a convenience store at 4505 Lewis Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the truck was stolen.
The child was dropped off several blocks away a short time later, unharmed. The child's father had been inside the convenience store at the time of the theft and kidnapping.
TPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.
