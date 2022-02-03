Toledo police investigate kidnapping

A child was in a truck when it was stolen Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an incident in which a child was taken when a vehicle was stolen early Thursday morning.

The child, whose age and gender were not released by Toledo police, was in a truck parked at a convenience store at 4505 Lewis Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the truck was stolen.

The child was dropped off several blocks away a short time later, unharmed. The child's father had been inside the convenience store at the time of the theft and kidnapping.

TPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.