Suspect steals Charger SRT Hellcat from TPD impound lot

Police said in a report that a suspect illegally entered the impound lot around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a Toledo Police Department impound lot in north Toledo around early Friday.

According to a police report, an unknown suspect entered the impound evidence lot through the fence at approximately 2:20 a.m. The suspect then stole a Charger SRT Hellcat which police were holding for possible VIN tampering.

The suspect fled the premises in the vehicle by driving through the fence of the evidence lot and southern fence of the main lot. Authorities notified the appropriate facilities for repairs to the damaged property the vehicle caused.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspect involved in this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

