Toledo police found man shot in north Toledo

Officers found the man shot in the leg on a back porch along Mettler Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after officers found a man shot in north Toledo Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to an alert from the city's ShotSpotter system went to investigate in the 200 block of Mettler Street shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

They found two men on the rear porch of a home, one of whom had been shot in the lower right leg.

Officers attempted to give first aid to the man before crews from Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived, police said.

The man was to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.

Toledo Police Department's detective bureau is investigating.