Toledo Police attempting to identify credit card thief

Man used the card at a Walmart and mobile phone store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify a suspect who used a stolen credit card last week.

The victim told police he used his credit card at the True North gas station downtown on Michigan Avenue last Wednesday. He noticed the card was no longer in his possession when he started receiving transaction alerts on on his phone.

The suspect used his card at a Walmart and a mobile phone store on South Avenue. The manager showed surveillance video to police of the suspect believed to have used the card.

Police describe the suspect as a black male approximately six feet tall, 200 pounds, and wearing a gray sweatshirt with black stripes on the sides. He is estimated to be 50-60 years old.