Toledo Police continue crackdown on ATVs, dirt bikes; 5 vehicles seized, 4 arrested

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted TPD in enforcement over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted another enforcement initiative over the weekend targeting illegal ATV and dirt bike operation.

On Saturday, 13 stops were made across the city resulting in the following:

6 educational contacts with minors

4 vehicle pursuits

4 ATV/dirt bike seizures

3 arrests

1 misdemeanor on-vie

5 citations

1 firearm seized

$7,900 in cash seized

2 ounces of marijuana seized

On Sunday, seven stops were made:

2 educational contacts

2 vehicle pursuits

1 ATV/dirt bike seizure

1 arrest

1 felony on-view