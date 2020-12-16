TPD seeks man who broke into Big Lots store on Glendale and spent the night on a futon

According to police, the suspect also helped himself to items from the store before falling asleep in the furniture section.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect accused of breaking and entering a Glendale Avenue Big Lots store apparently helped himself to goods from the store before crashing for the night on a futon inside the establishment.

Toledo police are asking for help identifying the male suspect, who they say broke into the store in the 3400 block of Glendale on Nov. 30 and spent the night in the furniture section.

The manager of the store said the suspect was in the store on the morning of Dec. 1 and she woke him up and told him he had to leave. Instead of leaving, he walked over to an open futon, grabbed something and laid down on it, and fell asleep again, the manager said. The manager called police for assistance and told the responding officer she just wanted the suspect out of the store.

The suspect was escorted from the store, told the officer he was sick and needed to go to the hospital, and was dropped off at the UTMC emergency room entrance.

Upon review of surveillance footage, the suspect was seen several times sleeping on the futon and an oversized chair, and was also charging his phone near the futon. Motion sensors in the store were not working properly when the manager checked them, the police report said. The manager did not realize that the suspect appeared to have spent the night in the store until after police escorted him from the property, according to the report.

If you have any details on the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.