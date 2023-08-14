x
TPD searching for suspect accused of vandalizing police vehicles while operating ATV

Police provided four pictures of the accused suspect, in which he can be seen operating a red ATV.
Credit: Toledo Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing Toledo police vehicles in the Library Village neighborhood while driving an ATV. 

According to a Toledo police report, a suspect was operating what police described as an "older, red" ATV Saturday at approximately 5:17 p.m. near the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Willys Parkway. The suspect then allegedly struck the mirror on the driver's side of a TPD cruise with his hand, shattering the mirror. 

Police posted several photos on social media of the alleged suspect operating the vehicle. The suspect was also involved in a second incident of vandalism against a TPD vehicle in addition to the aforementioned incident, police claimed. 

TPD provided the following four images of the suspect:

Credit: Toledo Police Department

If you have any information regarding this incident or the involved suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

