TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help identifying a person suspected of setting multiple dumpsters on fire in the 5000 block of Dorr Street.

If you have any information about this person or those incidents, police are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

