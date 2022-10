Justin Allison, 29, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He is a suspect in the murder of Charles Marshall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested a man Friday they believe shot and killed another man in September.

A murder warrant was issued for Justin Allison, 29, on Thursday. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Allison was arrested for the murder of Charles Marshall. Marshall was found shot in the 600 block of Platt Street on September 10.

He later died at the hospital.