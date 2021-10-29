Toledo police arrest man wanted by US Marshals for weapons violation

Police say Nathan Miller led them on a pursuit before he was arrested. His girlfriend and her child were also inside the car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a weapons violation was arrested Thursday by Toledo police.

According to a police report, Nathan Miller was seen leaving a home on Potter Street and arriving at a home in the 1200 block of Camden Street in east Toledo. Police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit before fleeing from the car.

Miller's girlfriend and her child were inside the vehicle.