Toledo police arrest man wanted by US Marshals for weapons violation

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a weapons violation was arrested Thursday by Toledo police.
According to a police report, Nathan Miller was seen leaving a home on Potter Street and arriving at a home in the 1200 block of Camden Street in east Toledo. Police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit before fleeing from the car.
Miller's girlfriend and her child were inside the vehicle.
The suspect was located inside the home on Camden Street and taken into custody. Darrell Truax, the owner of the home, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.