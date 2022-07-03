Toledo Police aim to get domestic violence offenders off the streets with Operation S.W.A.N.

The Toledo Police Department conducted a special operation on Wednesday to get domestic violence offenders off the street and away from their victims.



Operation S.W.A.N. targeted 100 offenders from Toledo with either felony or misdemeanor domestic violence warrants. Officers from the Investigations Bureau, Field Operations, the Gang Task Force, and SWAT were involved.



As of Wednesday afternoon, police arrested nine people.



The sweep is named after the four women who were killed by domestic violence in northwest Ohio so far this year: Sarah Schulte, Whitney Wade, Ashley Darrington, and Nora Pryba.



Sarah Schulte was found stabbed at a duplex in west Toledo on March 2. Police charged her boyfriend Juan Garibaldo, 36, with murder.



A day prior, Whitney Wade was also found stabbed to death in north Toledo. The U.S. Marshals arrested the father of Wade's children, Ofari Smith, charging him with her death.



A "check the safety" call from Ashley Darrington's family led police to discover that she was shot and killed in her west Toledo apartment in mid-February. Robert Sherman, who shares two children with Darrington, is charged with murder.



On Feb. 18, Springfield Township fire responded to a house fire in Spencer Township. They found the bodies of Nora Pryba, 76, and her husband John Pryba, 67. The Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled their deaths a homicide and a suicide.



Police said that those with warrants who were not located during the sweep will be featured on the department's Facebook and Twitter pages.



Anyone with information on any domestic violence situation can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.