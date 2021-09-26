TPD: Woman arrested after striking ex with car, hitting him with crowbar

Woman allegedly struck victim with a motor vehicle and hit them in the head

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested and charged a 21-year-old Toledo woman with a felonious assault on Saturday.

Police say Tamara Ramey struck her ex-boyfriend with a motor vehicle and hit him in the head with a crowbar.

According to a court document, Ramey allegedly struck the victim with a motor vehicle two different times. A witness also states that Ramey hit the victim in the head with a crowbar.