TPD: Woman arrested after striking ex with car, hitting him with crowbar

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested and charged a 21-year-old Toledo woman with a felonious assault on Saturday.
Police say Tamara Ramey struck her ex-boyfriend with a motor vehicle and hit him in the head with a crowbar.
According to a court document, Ramey allegedly struck the victim with a motor vehicle two different times. A witness also states that Ramey hit the victim in the head with a crowbar.
The victim sought treatment at the hospital for a laceration to his head and injuries sustained from being struck by the motor vehicle.