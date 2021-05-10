Toledo police arrest 32 people in human trafficking operation

The operation took place Sept. 27-29 in partnership with the FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested 32 individuals and charged them with crimes related to human trafficking and drugs last month as part of Operation Ohio Knows.

Thirty people were charged with soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor, and two others were charged with narcotics sales. The operation took place Sept. 27-29 in partnership with the FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force.

In Toledo, the operation turned up one firearm, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia and over $3,500 in cash.

Statewide, 211 people allegedly buying or selling sex were arrested. The operation received participation from 91 law enforcement agencies.

A simultaneous investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshal's Service resulted in the recovery of 10 missing children. Those children have been offered services, according to an update from Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

"I shake my head and can't believe those stories," said Yost. "It happens everywhere."