TPD: Adult and child taken to hospital after being shot in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital, including a child, after shots rang out in a west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo police say the shooting happened on Southbriar Road, in a neighborhood near Dorr St. and N. Byrne Rd. around 5:15 p.m.

The identities and conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police say there are no suspects at this time, but the shooter or shooters are thought to have gotten away on foot.

A witness on the scene, says she saw people in ski masks approach a home and when the homeowner came out, they opened fire.

The shooting comes days after Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s State of the City address in which he touted the administration’s progress on combating gun violence in the city.

Kapszukiewicz says a lull in homicides in recent months is the result of programs like the violence interrupters, who intervene in neighborhoods before clashes become violent.

The mayor also wants to partner with Cities United, a national group that partners with cities to coordinate with local groups and suggests what violence reduction programs should be prioritized.

Another group, made up of four former Toledo mayors and other city leaders, the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, recently released a 12-step action plan to tackle gun violence. The groups plan focuses heavily on bringing back block watches in the neighborhood as well as strengthening the ties between police and neighborhoods.