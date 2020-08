Police say two people are hospitalized suffering from life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were shot Sunday around 2 a.m. in the Swayne Field Shopping Center area in central Toledo, according to police.

Police say two victims are hospitalized, suffering from life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the other victims' condition at this time.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.