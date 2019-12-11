TOLEDO, Ohio — Alisa Haynes and Alexis Fortune, wife and stepdaughter of an ex-Toledo pastor who was found guilty of multiple child sex charges, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of tampering with a witness.

The 43-year-old Haynes faces a maximum 24-month sentence and 24-year-old Alexis Fortune faces a maximum of 48 months. They are waiving their right to an appeal.

Haynes, along with daughter Fortune, were arrested back in January in connection to the Toledo pastors' sex trafficking case. They were accused of threatening the victim scheduled to testify in the case.

Anthony Haynes was sentenced to life in prison in June after being found guilty of child sex-trafficking, sexually exploiting a child, engaging in a child sex trafficking conspiracy and obstructing a sex trafficking investigation.

Cordell Jenkins and Kenneth Butler, two other former pastors, also were charged in the case. Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to a nearly three-year sex-trafficking ring that involved a girl starting at age 14, was given a life sentence. Butler was sentenced to 17 1/2 years after taking a plea deal. He faced up to life in prison. They were both sentenced in May.

Jenkins' ex-wife Laura Lloyd Jenkins was also sentenced to 21 months in prison with two years of supervised release for her involvement in the case. She confessed to making false statements when the FBI questioned her about the case.

