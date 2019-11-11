TOLEDO, Ohio — Both the step-daughter and wife of Anthony Haynes, a Toledo pastor who was found guilty of multiple child sex charges, are expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday.

According to her attorney, Alexis Fortune will accept a deal on a charge of tampering with a witness.

Fortune is the step-daughter of Anthony Haynes.

Court records say 43-year-old Alisa Haynes will also change her plea during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Alisa Haynes is the wife of Anthony Haynes.

Fortune, 24, along with Alisa Haynes were arrested back in January in connection to the Toledo pastors sex trafficking case.

In February, both Alisa Haynes and Fortune pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Fortune also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and making a false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States.

Alisa Haynes was later sentenced to 21 months in prison after confessing to making false statements when the FBI questioned her regarding the sex trafficking case.

Court appearances for the two women are scheduled for Tuesday morning in Federal Court.

