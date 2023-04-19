Two Toledo homes struck by gunfire in separate incidents late Tuesday

Police responded to two residences after gunshots struck homes in west and south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo residences were struck by gunfire in two separate shootings Tuesday night, according to police.

Crews responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Gordon Street regarding a call for shots fired. Upon arriving at approximately 8:19 p.m., police located the residence that had been struck by gunfire.

A person told police he had been entering the building when an unknown male suspect shot at him, striking the building but not injuring him.

A second incident occurred in the 3800 block of Drummond Road in west Toledo at approximately 9:49 p.m.

Police responded to the location where several rounds had been fired into a residence. A woman and her two children were in the building at the time of the incident. Police did not report any injuries.

Police said they continue to investigate the incidents.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents or the perpetrators of these incidents, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

