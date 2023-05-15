TPD: Suspects arrested, accused of stealing car at knifepoint and leading police on pursuit

The location of an alleged third suspect is still unknown, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested two suspects after they allegedly stole a vehicle Saturday night.

According to a police report, crews responded to the Walmart on Glendale Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 10:07 p.m. Police claimed a victim had been robbed at knifepoint by three suspects in the parking lot. The suspects then took the victim's vehicle.

Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle at the Westland Gardens Apartments in west Toledo, approximately seven miles from the initial incident. Police then pursued the suspects out of the city, where Lucas County Sheriff deputies took over the pursuit.

Deputies were able to stop the suspects and took a man and a woman into custody. Crews transported the woman to a local hospital for injuries she sustained from jumping out of the vehicle, which police impounded for evidence. Both suspects were later booked into Lucas County jail.

The location of the third suspect is unknown, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator(s) of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

