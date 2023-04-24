South Toledo gas station robbed at gunpoint Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after an unknown suspect allegedly robbed a south Toledo gas station Friday.
According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the Shell gas station on S. Reynolds Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. where the clerk said a suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene. Police did not report any injuries.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator(s) of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
