Toledo nurse arrested on child porn charges

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo nurse was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Ryan Balusik, 39. Two flash drives were found and a preview of the files revealed images of prepubescent children.

According to the FBI, Balusik admitted to receiving and viewing child porn, and said he started in 2009 or 2010.

Balusik told investigators he was employed as a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. WTOL 11 has reached out to the hospital to confirm his employment status.

Balusik was charged with possession of child pornography and receipt or distribution of child pornography.