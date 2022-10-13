Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday

Steven Weaver, 22, is charged with the July shooting death of Catherine Craig.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder.

Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.

Demond Allen, 21, was arrested last month. A third suspect wanted for murder, 22-year-old Daevon Higgs, was shot and killed less than a week after Craig's death.

Officers found Craig shot at least once when they responded to reports of shots being fired on North Detroit Avenue and Council Street around 1:45 a.m. July 31.

Craig was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined she died from being shot in the abdomen and ruled her death a homicide.

Police claim it appeared that someone had shot into Craig's car while it was traveling northbound on North Detroit Avenue.

A second victim, Dyamond Brown, 21, also was in the car and also was shot, according to police. Brown was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found several bullet casings at the scene. A ShotSpotter picked up at least 15 rounds of gunfire.