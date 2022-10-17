Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

Treyonna Smith faces charges related to the 2021 death of her daughter, Jordynn Smith.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter.

Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.

Johnson is in custody and facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jordynn Smith, 2, was found dead Aug. 12, 2021, in a bed where she had been napping with her mother in north Toledo.

An autopsy revealed the child, who had no other medical complaints, died of a fentanyl overdose. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

At the time, Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said Jordynn's death was believed to be Lucas County's youngest fentanyl death during the opioid crisis.

According to an obituary published about her, "Jordynn 'Jorgie' Smith was a happy baby, full of life. She loved her family. She most definitely loved to watch CoComelon and Elmo on her tablet or your phone, while ignoring all your incoming calls. She was a little baby with a big appetite, full of love and laughter."

Anyone with information call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

