Toledo mother frightened away from apartment complex after someone shoots her vehicle

A bullet went through her two-year-old son's car seat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother was frightened away from her apartment complex after someone riddled her vehicle with bullets.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Pinebrook Parkway at Greenview Gardens apartments in south Toledo.

Heather Thebeau only lived at her apartment for two days before someone shot up her vehicle as it sat in the parking lot early Saturday morning.

She counted nine or ten bullet holes riddled throughout the vehicle. Her rear-view window was shot out; her sense of safety and security is also shattered.

"I'm literally terrified to drive my car because of this. I don't even want to go to Toledo ever again and I have family out there," Thebeau said.

Thebeau said she, her boyfriend and two-year-old son got home around 11:30 p.m. Friday night and heard gunfire around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Saturday.

She doesn't want to imagine what could've happened if she arrived home just an hour later.

"If I would've stopped anywhere, my son would've been dead. My son would've literally been dead because [the bullet] went through his car seat. It went straight through the back of his car seat and that's literally what scares me the most," she said.

Thebeau moved out and is now living with her boyfriend's family out of town.

She wants answers and is begging the community if they know anything to please call the police or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.