Toledo mother accused of stabbing children dies in custody

According to the Lucas County Sheriff, on Jan. 13, 28-year-old Jameisha Taylor called 911 and told dispatchers she had stabbed her children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother accused of stabbing her children died on Friday, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre confirmed.

Jameisha Taylor, 28, was being held on attempted murder charges following the initial incident, which occurred in the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township.

On Friday, she was found unconscious in her cell. Life Squad was called to the scene as employees rendered medical assistance. Taylor was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

On Jan. 13, Taylor called 911 from outside the Franklin Park Mall and told dispatchers she had stabbed her children, according to Navarre. In an audio recording of the 911 call, Taylor could be heard pleading for help. When officers arrived at the home, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

Taylor had told the dispatcher she was dealing with thoughts of suicide and other mental health issues.

If you're concerned you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis or emotional distress and may harm themselves or someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-8255 or chat online with a trained.

If a situation involves immediate danger to you or a loved one, calling 911 and talking with police may be necessary. Tell 911 that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for police officers trained in crisis intervention (CIT).

You can also reach out to Lucas County Children Services and ask for resources at any time by calling 419-213-2273.

Other local resources include the Lucas County Crisis CARE Line at 419-904-CARE (2273), or NAMI Greater Toledo Family Navigators, which can provide guidance on how to seek mental wellness. Family Navigators is available at 419-243-1119 M-F from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Lucas County emotional support hotline is available at 419-442-0580 from 8 a.m. to midnight and offers peer support.