TOLEDO, Ohio — Vincent Armstrong, a Toledo man who conspired to attack a local bar with Elizabeth Lecron, was sentenced to six years followed by three years supervised released in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Armstrong, 24, was indicted for conspiracy to use explosives and firearms to kill and injure others and making false statements. He pleaded guilty in November to a single count of conspiracy to transport or receive an explosive device with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, and maliciously destroy or damage by fire or explosive.

The couple came to the attention of law enforcement last year after Lecron expressed a desire to conduct a violent attack.

Further investigation revealed Lecron often posted pictures and comments on social media glorifying mass murderers, including the Columbine shooters and Dylan Roof, the man who carried out a deadly shooting at a Charleston church.

Law enforcement searched the couple’s home where they found various weapons and instructions on making a bomb. The duo had planned the attack from April 2018 until their arrest on Dec. 10, 2018.

Lecron, who pleaded guilty in August, was described as the ringleader and sentenced to 15 years in prison last month and will be on probation for life.

Armstrong had faced up to 20 years in prison.

RELATED: Woman sentenced to 15 years for planning attack on Toledo bar

RELATED: Toledo man pleads guilty to role in conspiracy to launch mass-casualty attack

RELATED: Reporting suspicious online activity can help investigators keep you and the community safe