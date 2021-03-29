Toledo man wanted for central Toledo stabbing arrested in Georgia

The victim in the stabbing was admitted to the hospital Saturday for multiple stab wounds to his stomach and torso.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested in Georgia and will be extradited to Lucas County on charges of stabbing a man in central Toledo on Saturday.

Mailk Daniel, 25, of Peck Street, was arrested in Marietta, Georgia. He's charged in Toledo Municipal Court with felonious assault.

On Saturday around 7:40 p.m., a 52-year-old man in the 400 block of Kenilworth Avenue was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and torso area and in the arm. The victim told police he was attacked when he asked Daniel to leave his residence.