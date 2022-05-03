Toledo man wanted in stabbing captured in Michigan

Ofari Smith

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 5.

Authorities have captured the Toledo man accused of stabbing a woman to death earlier this month.

Ofari Smith, 22, has been taken into custody in Adrian, Mich., Toledo police confirmed Wednesday.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Smith after he allegedly stabbed the mother of his children to death during a domestic dispute March 1.

Whitney Wade, 33, was found stabbed multiple times in a home in the 500 block of Lagrange Street.

Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

Wade and Smith were the parents of four children.

Smith has been at large, wanted by police since then.

Details of his capture Wednesday are not yet available. This is a developing story.