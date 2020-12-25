Toledo man behind bars, accused of cutting victim with box cutter on Christmas morning

After an argument escalated, the 55-year-old man grabbed a box cutter and cut the victim in the throat, scalp and ear several times.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is spending Christmas behind bars after police say he seriously injured someone with a knife.

Hobart Johnson, 55, is charged with felonious assault.

According to court documents, he and the victim got into an argument over a light being turned off early Friday morning. The argument escalated when Johnson grabbed a box cutter and cut the victim in the throat, scalp and ear several times.

The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.