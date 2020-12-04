TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested Sunday on felonious assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging charges following an eventful Saturday in south Toledo, according to police.

Police say Joseph Randall attempted to stab a woman with a kitchen knife. The victim's daughter intervened and Randall struck her in the head, according to police records.

Toledo Police logs also say Randall attempted to set the house on fire.

A warrant was issued for Joseph Randall's arrest and he was taken into custody. Before being booked at Lucas County Jail, Randall was taken to UTMC, where Toledo Municipal Court documents state he indicated to a nurse he had to urinate.

When the nurse gave him a urinal, Randall pulled his pants down and urinated on the floor as well as inside cupboards containing medical equipment in the room, according to the records.

Randall is still due in court.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in pair of double homicides in Cincinnati

RELATED: Police investigating shooting death of young child in Van Wert Co.

RELATED VIDEO: