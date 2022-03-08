Old West End stabbing results in one person hospitalized Wednesday morning

Toledo Police said the suspect has not been arrested yet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim and suspect know each other. The suspect has not been arrested yet.

