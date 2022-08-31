Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

Toledo police said the man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police.

The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police were informed by dispatchers that a friend was transporting the victim to the the hospital before units arrived on the scene. Multiple shell casings were discovered on the scene, which police collected as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.