x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

Toledo police said the man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police

The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police were informed by dispatchers that a friend was transporting the victim to the the hospital before units arrived on the scene. Multiple shell casings were discovered on the scene, which police collected as evidence. 

The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: 71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

More local headlines from WTOL 11

RELATED: Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo BP gas station

Before You Leave, Check This Out