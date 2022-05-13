Man shot in central Toledo late Thursday

Police found a shotgun at the scene of shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about Crime Stoppers originally aired in November, 2021.

A man was shot in the elbow in central Toledo late Thursday.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Junction for a call around 11 p.m. about a man who had been shot.

Officers found a 20-year-old Toledo man who had apparently been shot in the elbow.

The man told police that someone shot him in the 1300 block of Avondale Ave. He told police he did not know who shot him.

When officers went to the scene they found a shotgun and other evidence, Toledo police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officers later recovered shotgun shells from his clothing recovered at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating the case, police said.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

More on WTOL: