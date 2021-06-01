Toledo man shot by Oregon Police pleads not guilty to charges of assaulting officers

Victor Dale Jr. was shot in 2020 after driving his car at an officer.

A Toledo man shot by Oregon Police in 2020 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of attempting to harm officers.

Victor Dale Jr. was indicted in May on one count of first degree felonious assault and one count of fourth degree assault. He is due back in court July 27.

Officers fired 21 shots at Dale after he drove a vehicle at one of them. Police were called to the Kingston Court Apartments on Navarre Avenue for an unrelated call of an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m. Once at the apartments, the officers were approached in the parking lot by someone reporting a couple fighting.

Footage from the body cam from Officer Joel Turner, at whom Dale is seen driving his vehicle, shows Dale and his girlfriend talking and they said they were not fighting, but were having a discussion about their daughter.

After this, Dale is seen getting in the vehicle and driving toward Turner, then shots are fired. Dale drives off and officers are seen running in the direction of the vehicle. Dale is ordered out of the vehicle, and he opens the driver door and slumps bloodied to the ground.

Officers cuff him and then begin medical aid. Dale was taken to a hospital and later released.

Turner was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Dale did not have a gun.