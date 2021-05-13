Toledo man shot by Oregon police in 2020 indicted on two felony charges of assaulting an officer

Oregon police were on scene of a report of a domestic violence incident involving Victor Dale Jr. in June. He was then shot when he drove his vehicle at an officer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man shot by Oregon Police in 2020 was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two felony counts of attempting to harm officers.

Victor Dale Jr. is charged with one count of first degree felonious assault and one count of fourth degree assault. The charges stem from the incident on June 13.

Officers fired 21 shots at Dale after he drove a vehicle at one of them. Police were called to the Kingston Court Apartments on Navarre Avenue for an unrelated call of an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m. Once at the apartments, the officers were approached in the parking lot by someone reporting a couple fighting.

Footage from the body cam from Officer Joel Turner, at whom Dale is seen driving his vehicle, shows Dale and his girlfriend talking and they said they were not fighting, but were having a discussion about their daughter.

After this, Dale is seen getting in the vehicle and driving toward Turner, then shots are fired. Dale drives off and officers are seen running in the direction of the vehicle. Dale is ordered out of the vehicle, and he opens the driver door and slumps bloodied to the ground. Officers cuff him and then begin medical aid. Dale was taken to a hospital and later released.

Turner was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Dale did not have a gun.

No charges were filed against the officers, but they were suspended without pay.