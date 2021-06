No arrests have been made; victim unhurt, but car was struck five times.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was shot at Monday numerous times in his vehicle following an argument about a basketball game.

Jamiri Bennett, 25, told police he was at an Oregon gym with a man he only knows as "Sid." After an argument, the man followed Bennett onto I-280 near the I-75 split.

According to a police report, the suspect started shooting at Bennett's vehicle, striking it five times. Bennett was not injured.