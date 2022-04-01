x
Crime

Toledo man sentenced to 1 year behind bars in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead

Rayshawn Smith was initially charged with vehicular homicide, but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of failure to stop after an accident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired in Nov. 2021.

A Toledo man was sentenced to a year behind bars after he struck and killed a bicyclist with his car in October of last year.

According to police, 42-year-old Winston Autry was riding his bike along Lagrange when he was hit by a car. The driver, later identified by police as Rayshawn Smith, fled the scene.

Autry was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Smith was initially charged with vehicular homicide but pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of failure to stop after an accident.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

