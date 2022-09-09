Toledo man sentenced to multiple years in prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy

Mohamed Ismial, 32, previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is now behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Mohamed Ismial, 32, was sentenced on Aug. 26 to more than eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, from March 2019 to Sept. 2019, Ismial was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed various quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in the Toledo area.

On March 5, 2020, state law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and obtained quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and four firearms.

Ismial pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base on Nov. 18, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Toledo Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.