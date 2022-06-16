Toledo man sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing three in 2020

D'Angelo Porter pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault and reckless homicide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of killing three people in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

According to police, the incident on Nov. 5, 2020 began as a hit-and-run at Bancroft Street and Parkwood Avenue.

Twainesha Jones and Keylona Witcher, who were involved in the crash, both have a child with Porter.

According to investigators, Witcher lives in the Parqwood apartments and was driving at the Bancroft and Parkwood intersection when she saw Jones driving behind her.

Officers said Witcher hit Jones's car several times, to the point where her car was disabled, causing Jones and her juvenile sister to get out of their vehicle. According to police, Witcher then hit Jones's sister with her car.

As the fight continued, Gary Witcher — Keylona Witcher's father — Jones's mother Deanna Himon, her cousin Tyrone Ursey and two friends, arrived at the scene.

The group ended up in the area of the Parqwood apartments, where investigators said Porter showed up and began to fire his weapon before fleeing the scene.