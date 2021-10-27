Toledo man sentenced for kidnap, torture of mother of his children in a basement

Timothy Printke reached a plea deal earlier this month, pleading guilty to felonious assault and abduction for beating and burning the victim with cigarettes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 25, 2021.

A Toledo man was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison Tuesday for kidnapping and assaulting the mother of his children back in May.

According to court documents, Timothy Printke held the victim against her will in a basement, beat her, burned her with a torch, put cigarettes out on her body and strangled her to the point of almost losing consciousness.

The documents go on to say Printke dragged the victim back into the house by her hair when she tried to run for help.

Printke reached a plea deal earlier this month, pleading guilty to felonious assault and abduction.

